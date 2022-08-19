At least seven dead after collision between bus and truck in Egypt

At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured after a passenger bus and a truck collided on a desert road south of the Egyptian capital, police and media reported on Friday.



The accident occurred earlier near a toll gate in the city of Minya in southern Egypt, the reports added.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck had hit the bus that was on a journey from Luxor to Cairo, al-Youm al-Saba newspaper reported.



Around 50 people were travelling in the bus at the time, it added.



Fatal road crashes are relatively common in Egypt. They are often blamed on reckless driving and poor road conditions.



In recent years, Egypt has built a network of new routes, aimed at improving the quality of its roads.



