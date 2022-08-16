Bahrain foreign minister visits Jordan for talks

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid arrived in Amman on Tuesday for talks with Jordanian officials.



Bin Rashid held talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi where they discussed bilateral cooperation and a host of issues, including Palestinian developments.



"The meeting was an opportunity to discuss coordination and cooperation on different issues and joint challenges, including the Palestinian issue ," Safadi told a press conference following the talks.



He said restoring the Palestinian legitimate rights are the key to establishing peace in the region.



"There is no solution to this conflict without the two-state solution," he added.



Jordan and Bahrain mark 50 years since the launch of their diplomatic relations .



Safadi said the discussions with his Bahraini counterpart also dwelt on Iran's nuclear issue and the Ukraine crisis.



Israel launched a military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Aug. 5, which left at least 47 Palestinians dead and scores injured. The onslaught came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.