Israeli police kill Palestinian man in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was killed on Monday by the Israeli police in the Kafr Aqab town of the occupied northern Jerusalem.

In a statement from the Office of Jerusalem Governor of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian victim was identified as Mohammad al-Hasham.

Palestinian victim's father, Ibrahim, said his son had been unarmed and called his killing an execution. The Israeli officers entered the house, he said, and "immediately began shooting, and they shot my son in the head."

He was shot from a close range after Israeli police officers broke into his home, the statement said.

The statement added that Hasham's body was taken by the Israeli police but no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police claimed that the Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli officer before he was shot.

The Israeli police added they had launched a search operation in Kafr Aqab town when they entered a house over suspicion of possessing a weapon.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh called for an international investigation.

Human rights groups have accused Israeli security forces of frequently using excessive force against Palestinians, without being investigated or held accountable.