Turkish intelligence neutralized 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Six PKK terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq, according to security sources on Sunday.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization neutralized four terrorists in Hakurk and two in Metina region during an operation on Saturday, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border.

In its more-than-35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.