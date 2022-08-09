American comedian decries Israeli propaganda

The American stand-up comedian Bobby Lee has recently talked about the propaganda that the Israeli government is making about the country.

Speaking in a podcast, Lee spoke about the travel he made to Israel with other celebrities also, commenting on the Israeli government's propaganda toward them.

"The Israeli government is flying out celebrities for free and first-class out there," he said, adding his surprise when he first heard it was free.

"It is not free," he continued.

"Because when you land there, they say 'You have to tweet positive things about Israel every day."

"I just felt so uneasy about it."