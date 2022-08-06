Israel arrests 19 Palestinians amid Gaza attacks

Israeli forces detained 19 members of Islamic Jihad group in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the military.

A military statement said the arrests were part of operation "Breaking Dawn" against the Palestinian group in Gaza.

The army said the detainees were taken into custody for interrogation.

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday citing "imminent threat of attack" by Islamic Jihad group. At least 11 Palestinians were killed and 80 others injured in the attacks.

The airstrikes came amid rising tensions across the Palestinian territories since Monday when Israeli forces detained Bassam al-Saadi, a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad group, in a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli army has imposed restrictions on the Gaza Strip, including the closure of border crossings with the Palestinian territory, amid fears of a retaliatory response from the Islamic Jihad group to the arrest.

The Israeli army said Saturday that over 160 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with 60 of them intercepted. The military warned that its airstrikes in Gaza may last for a week.