Islamic Jihad spokesman: No talks about truce in the meantime

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi said that: "Israel has completely disregarded all mediation efforts ." adding that there are no talks about truce in the meantime.

Israeli officials told Kan channle that the chances of reaching a truce with the Gaza Strip through Egyptian and Qatari mediation are dwindling.

Airliar on Friday, Egyptian journalist Ahmed Gomaa said that intensive Egyptian connectionsare are going to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip and to return to calm setuation again but with no results yet.