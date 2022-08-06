Iran condemns deadly bombing in Afghanistan

Iran has condemned Friday's bombing in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which left at least eight people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

In a statement issued on early Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in an explosion during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul on Friday afternoon.

The ISIS/Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack via its social media accounts.































