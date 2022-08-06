Arab countries condemns Israeli airstrikes that killed civilians in Gaza

‏The Jordanian, Lebanese, Tunisian and Algerian foreign ministries strongly condemned of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip must be stopped immediately and called on the international community to intervene to stop the escalation.

"The solution to the problem of the Gaza Strip lies in finding a real political horizon by returning to negotiations to achieve a just peace" It added.

Airliar time in Saturday, Türkiye has also "strongly" condemned Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and said it is 'unacceptable that civilians, including children, lose their lives in attacks."

The Foreign Ministry urged "restraint and common sense" amid rising tension in the region following the deadly attacks on the blockaded enclave.

"We are deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks. We emphasize the need to end these events before they turn into a new spiral of conflict," it said.