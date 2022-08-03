Türkiye welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

Ankara on Wednesday welcomed the two-month extension of truce in Yemen.

"We hope the truce will be used to the direction of opening the roads across the country and ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after Yemen's warring parties agreed to renew a UN-mediated truce for an additional two months.

Türkiye will continue to support the efforts for dialogue between the Yemeni parties toward a permanent cease-fire "and the resolution of the conflict on the basis of international and constitutional legitimacy."

"Our solidarity is with the people of Yemen as was the case up to this day," the statement added.

Under the truce deal, which was first reached on April 2, all military operations were halted. The deal also allowed the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sana'a airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana'a. The Houthis remain in control of the capital as well as wide swathes of territory despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015 aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.