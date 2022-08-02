Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A young Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Dirar al-Kafrini, 17, was injured and admitted to hospital in Jenin city but later succumbed to his wounds.

Eyewitnesses said al-Kafrini was shot and injured when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians during which Israeli forces used live bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades.

Two Palestinians, including former detainee Bassam al-Sa'di, were detained in the raid, witnesses said.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.