Israel demolishes Palestinian home in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the West Bank, in the latest spate of demolitions in the occupied territory, according to a local official on Tuesday.

Israeli forces raided the town of Sebastia in Nablus and brought down the house citing a lack of permits in Area C, mayor Mohammed Azem said.

He said the house, built years ago, was inhabited by an 8-member family.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60% of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.

Area C is under Israel's administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and the occupied East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel between January and November 2021.