Israel arrests Islamic Jihad leader in West Bank raid

Published August 02,2022
Israeli forces detained a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in a raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Bassam al-Saadi was arrested after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp late Monday, public broadcaster KAN reported.

The channel said his brother-in-law was detained in the raid during which Israeli forces engaged in a firefight with Palestinian gunmen.

There was no comment from the Islamic Jihad group on the report.

Al-Saadi, 61, is believed to be the leader of Islamic Jihad group in the northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it arrested two suspects in an overnight operation in Jenin.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces during the raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry, meanwhile, said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed during an overnight Israeli raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.