2 more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, Turkish authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, the two fled the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie forces before they surrendered.

They joined the terror group in 1999 and 2012 and operated in Iraq.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 has risen to 65, the ministry added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, the PKK terror group-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations recently-has been losing members and failing to attract new recruits.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.