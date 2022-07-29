Turkish forces 'neutralize' 7 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven YPG/PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorists had targeted the Operation Euphrates Shield zone with "harassing fire."

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish troops are in the region as part of a counter-terrorism operation meant to bolster border security and free locals from terrorist oppression.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children. and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.























