3 top aides to Israeli prime minister test positive for COVID-19

Three senior aides to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"It has been confirmed that the Chairman of the National Security Council, the Chief Special Adviser to the Prime Minister, and the Spokesman for the Prime Minister have been infected with coronavirus," the office said in a statement.

"The three have been in isolation from the moment the results were received," it added.

Israel has seen a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.