2 Turkish soldiers killed in anti-terror operation zone in N. Syria

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Syria where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Mevlüt Yoğurtçu and Mert Otal succumbed to their injuries in hospital after terrorists opened fire in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, Turkish forces, and the nation.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.