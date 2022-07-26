YPG/PKK terrorists’ infiltration attempt foiled in Syria

The Syrian National Army thwarted Tuesday an overnight attempt by the YPG/PKK terror group to infiltrate its front lines in northern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists tried to infiltrate the opposition-controlled Marea district in the northern countryside of Aleppo province.

The Syrian National Army soldiers then clashed with the terrorists who attempted an assault from the area east of Tal Rifat, which have been occupied by the YPG/PKK for six years, and repelled the attack.

The YPG/PKK terrorists suffered losses in the clashes and retreated, according to local security sources.

The terrorists tried to infiltrate the zone on Monday as well but the Syrian National Army managed to push them back.

The YPG/PKK terrorists continue to hide in Tal Rifat, which is only 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the Turkish border and on the frontline of the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, where Turkish security forces have been providing security since 2016.

The terrorist group frequently attacks Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas in Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces providing security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions where the terror group was supposed to withdraw under the agreements with the US and Russia.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. They are Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.