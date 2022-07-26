5 injured as Israeli army demolishes homes of Palestinian prisoners in West Bank

Five Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army that demolished the homes of two Palestinian prisoners in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The Palestinian prisoners, Youssef Assi and Yahya Marei, were accused by Israeli authorities of carrying out the April 29 shooting, killing a security guard in the Ariel settlement.

The prisoners were suspected of killing Vyacheslav Golev who was killed in a shooting at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on April 29.

Before the demolition in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit Governorate, clashes erupted between the Israeli forces and the residents.

At least five civilians were injured by rubber bullets, and dozens of others suffered suffocation due to tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces.

Israel usually demolishes the homes of Palestinians who are suspected of carrying out attacks. Human rights organizations condemn such action as "collective punishment."