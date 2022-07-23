Floods kill at least 20 in southern Iran -state media

 Contact Us
Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 20 people and left three others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday.

Published July 23,2022
At least 20 people were killed and three others went missing in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern Fars province, state media said on Saturday.

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in the city of Estahban led to the flooding from the Rodbal Dam, according to IRNA news agency.

Provincial Red Crescent head Huseyin Dervishi said search and rescue efforts are ongoing with 22 teams and 125 people in the field.

At least 51 households have been affected, and aid would be delivered to the flood victims, he added.