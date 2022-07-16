Israeli warplanes hit Hamas points in Gaza

Israeli warplanes hit two points belonging to the Hamas resistance group in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Saturday.

The airstrikes at the An-Nuseirat Camp targeted a Hamas rocket factory and weapon production facilities in the southwest and central part of Gaza, the army said in a statement.

They were carried out in response to rockets sent from Gaza to Israel at night, it added.

According to the statement, the factory was the largest rocket production facility in Gaza.

No casualties or injuries have yet been reported after the attack.

The Israeli army had previously announced that one of two rockets recently fired from Gaza to the southern city of Ashkelon was destroyed by the Iron Dome air defense system, with the other falling on open land near the city.