Palestinians demand justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh amid Biden visit

Palestinians staged a rally in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday to demand justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Doha-based Al Jazeera network, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

While Palestinian officials and Al Jazeera accused Israel of killing the reporter, Tel Aviv denied any responsibility.

Protesters wearing black shirts emblazoned with sentence reading "Justice for Shireen" raised photos of the slain journalist during the protest held near the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which US President Joe Biden visited on Friday.

Last week, the family of Abu Akleh criticized the findings of a US forensic analysis into the journalist's death and requested to meet with Biden during his visit to the Middle East region.

The US analysis found that there was no "definitive conclusion" on the origin of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh, but said the gunfire from the Israel position was "likely responsible" for her death.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited Abu Akleh's family to visit Washington for a meeting with US officials.

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post, and the New York Times, conducted their own investigations, which all came to an end that Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli bullet.



Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday on his first tour to the Middle East region since he became president last year. He is scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia later Friday.