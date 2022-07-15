 Contact Us
News Middle East Biden pledges $100 mln for Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem

Biden pledges $100 mln for Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem

"Today I'm pleased to announce the United States is committing an additional $100 million to support these hospitals, your staffs that work for the Palestinian people," U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published July 15,2022
BIDEN PLEDGES $100 MLN FOR PALESTINIAN HOSPITALS IN EAST JERUSALEM

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday pledged an additional $100 million to support hospitals in East Jerusalem as part of a multiyear commitment aimed at helping Palestinian health services.

Biden made the pledge at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem ahead of a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as he wraps up the first leg of his Middle East trip before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

