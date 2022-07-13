Biden’s visit aims to serve Israeli interests: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said U.S. President Joe Biden's visit aims to serve Israeli interests.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

"Biden's visit will only serve the Israeli interests in the region at the expense of the Palestinian cause," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu Agency.

He said the U.S. president seeks "to deepen regional divisions and form new coalitions that target the living forces of our nation."

"Israel's interests are the prime target of all visits of U.S. presidents to the region," Qassem opined.

The Hamas spokesman went on to call for "rallying efforts against Zionist and U.S. policies and enhancing relations with forces of resistance."























