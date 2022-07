Türkiye's president and the Saudi crown prince on Monday spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The two also exchanged Eid greetings, said a statement by the directorate.

On June 22, the Saudi crown prince visited Türkiye and had a one-on-one meeting with Erdoğan. The two emphasized the countries' determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas, according to a joint statement.