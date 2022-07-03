Israel continues to violate rights of Palestinian journalists: NGO

In this file photo, Palestinian paramedics and journalists carry a wounded fellow journalist during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city, along the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip (AFP)

An Arab NGO has documented 44 Israeli rights violations against Palestinian journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories during the month of June.

In a statement on Sunday, the Journalists Support Committee said Israeli forces deliberately assassinated female journalist Ghufran Warasnah, 31, in the city of Hebron last month.

The Beirut-based NGO added that 17 journalists working for local, Arab and international media agencies were injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in June.

According to the NGO, the Israeli violations varied from verbal and physical assaults, shooting using live or rubber-coated bullets to using pepper gas spray.

It cited that two journalists were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank last month but were later released, and one female reporter was banned from entering the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The NGO added that 27 social media accounts for Palestinian journalists were closed by Israeli forces in June for allegedly violations of publication rules.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the NGO's report.


















