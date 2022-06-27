News Middle East After agreeing to restart nuclear talks, Iran tests booster rocket

Iran's space programme tested a booster rocket to get a research satellite into space, according to Monday press reports citing the Defence Ministry, just days after Iran agreed to return to the international negotiating table to discuss its nuclear programme.



It is not clear when the Zoljanah rocket was launched. US satellite photo service Maxar had just released images showing preparation work for such a launch at the Imam Khomeini launch centre in Semnan province.



The talks are designed to offer an end to sanctions on Iran if it allows controls to be reintroduced that would keep it from developing its nuclear weapons programme. But sceptics of the deal argue that any work that Iranians undertake on missiles and rockets can later be transferred to a nuclear weapons programme.



Iran says the satellite is designed to capture data on weather, agriculture and natural disasters and has no military role. That would put its use within international guidelines.



But the US and Israel worry that Iran is using its space programme for military uses.



No date has been publicized for the resumption of the Iranian nuclear talks after agreement was reached this weekend for them to restart.





