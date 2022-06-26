QATAR’S EMIR, ALGERIAS PRESIDENT DISCUSS TIES, COMMON INTERESTS

 Contact Us
June 26,2022
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed the bilateral relations and issues of common importance Saturday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the Qatari news agency.

The meeting was at the presidential residence in Oran, it said.

Prior to the visit, Al-Thani met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, his first visit to Egypt since 2015.

Al-Thani arrived in Algeria to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Mediterranean Games of Oran as guest of honor.

The Mediterranean Games, a multisport event organized by the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (CIJM), is held every four years among countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea in Africa, Asia and Europe.



