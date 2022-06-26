QATAR’S EMIR, ALGERIAS PRESIDENT DISCUSS TIES, COMMON INTERESTS

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed the bilateral relations and issues of common importance Saturday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the Qatari news agency.

The meeting was at the presidential residence in Oran, it said.

Prior to the visit, Al-Thani met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, his first visit to Egypt since 2015.

Al-Thani arrived in Algeria to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Mediterranean Games of Oran as guest of honor.