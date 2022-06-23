Saudi state media hails bin Salman’s visit to Türkiye

Saudi state media on Wednesday hailed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Türkiye and the distinguished relations between Riyadh and Ankara.



The state-run Al-Ikhbariya television said Saudi-Turkish relations "witness a new phase of development and prosperity with tangible steps between the leaderships of both countries."



"Cooperation between Riyadh and Ankara is important to address regional files, combat terrorism and support stability," it added.



The state news agency SPA said relations between Riyadh and Ankara are growing in various fields.



"Mutual visits between the leaderships in the Kingdom and Türkiye give a clear example on the strength of their relations," SPA said.



Several media outlets also gave a detailed coverage of bin Salman's visit to Türkiye on their accounts on social media platforms.



Bin Salman concluded his visit to Türkiye earlier Wednesday after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where they discussed bilateral cooperation, including political, economic, military, security, and cultural relations.



The two leaders vowed to develop and maintain cooperation on the basis of the "historical brotherhood" of the two nations for the future of the region.



In late April, Erdoğan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties.















