Rain hampers rescue efforts after earthquake in Afghanistan

A day after a devastating 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Afghanistan killing hundreds of people, rain was hampering rescue efforts as many victims remained under the rubble.



"Many bodies have not been pulled out," a resident of Gayan, the worst-hit district, told local broadcaster TOLOnews on Thursday. It wasn't initially clear whether authorities believed any survivors were left under the rubble.



The Taliban government called for international support, with survivors pleading for emergency aid including shelters, food, medicine and clothing.



"I had not seen such a horror since I was born; though, we spent our lives under bombardments," a Taliban official who was involved in the rescue efforts told dpa.



A local official on Wednesday said that around 1,000 people were believed to have been killed and another 1,500 wounded in the earthquake, with the bulk of the human toll centred in Paktika province, the site of the epicentre.



Early reports indicated that the quake could become one of the country's deadliest ever.