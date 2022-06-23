Jordan’s king travels to UAE for talks

 Contact Us
Published June 23,2022
Jordanian King Abdullah II left Amman on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Royal Court said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the duration of the visit or the agenda of the talks.

The visit comes a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded a regional tour that included Egypt, Jordan and Türkiye.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next month where he will hold a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.