Jordan’s king travels to UAE for talks

Jordanian King Abdullah II left Amman on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Royal Court said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not provide details about the duration of the visit or the agenda of the talks.

The visit comes a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded a regional tour that included Egypt, Jordan and Türkiye.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next month where he will hold a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.