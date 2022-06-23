Hezbollah, Hamas leaders hold talks in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah met with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Beirut, according to the Lebanese group on Thursday.



A Hezbollah statement said discussions between the two sides dwelt on political developments and threats in the region.



According to the statements, the talks covered developments on the ground in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.



The two leaders underlined the importance of "cooperation between the resistance to serve the Palestinian cause," the statement said.



Haniyeh arrived in Beirut on Tuesday on a visit to Lebanon during which he is expected to meet with Lebanese officials and leaders of Palestinian factions in Lebanon.



