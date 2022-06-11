Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank

A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds from Israeli fire on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the young man was seriously injured when Israeli forces stormed the town of Ya'bad near the West Bank city of Jenin last week for demolishing a Palestinian home.

Three other people were also injured during the raid.

According to Palestinian estimates, 65 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the beginning of this year, including 21 in Jenin alone.

















