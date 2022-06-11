Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain against Iran: Report

Israel placed early warning radar systems in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to detect "missile threats" from Iran, according to local media on Friday.

The radar systems worked just a few months ago when Iran tried to attack Israel with drones above Iraqi airspace, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The report claimed that the U.S. is preparing to form a new security alliance against Iran, including with some Arab countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic ties in the region.

Meanwhile, a bill was submitted to the U.S. Congress aimed at creating an integrated air defense system to boost cooperation between Israel and neighboring Arab states against Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Thursday and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.