Palestine facing drug shortage: Health minister

Israel's actions along with financial difficulties have led to a drug shortage in Palestine, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Ramallah city attended by representatives from the UN, U.S., European Union and World Bank, al-Kaila pointed out the state of health care in Palestine.

"The health care system in Palestine is suffering as it is in other areas due to Israeli impositions and a lack of needed international support and assistance," she noted.

She went on to say that the lack of financial support has affected treatment services significantly and caused a severe drug shortage.

With an increase in the Israeli occupation, pressure is increasing on the movement of medical personnel and patients between cities, from Area C, Gaza and Jerusalem, al-Kaila added.

According to the Oslo II Accord, the Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank were divided into areas A, B and C.

Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

Area B represents 21% of the West Bank and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security administration.

Area C forms 61% of the area of the West Bank and is under Israeli security and administrative control, which requires the approval of the Israeli authorities for any Palestinian projects or measures in it.