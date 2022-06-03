Taliban hand over operations, security of 4 Afghan airports to UAE

Afghanistan's interim Taliban government on Friday formally handed over operations and security of four airports to the UAE.

GAAC Solutions, a state-run firm based in Abu Dhabi, has taken charge of the international airports in the capital Kabul and three other major cities-Kandahar, Herat, and Mazar-e-Sharif, the Afghan Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed in a statement.

This agreement also includes security operations at all four airports, the ministry confirmed.

The handover was made under a deal signed on May 24, but the initial pact did not include security responsibilities.

At the signing ceremony, acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the Taliban want good relations with all countries, urging investors to choose Afghanistan and assuring them of comprehensive security arrangements.

After the Taliban took over last August when US-led foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey sent temporary technical teams to help operate and secure Afghan airports.



