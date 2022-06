President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he was considering a trip to Saudi Arabia, which would be a stark reversal after calling for the kingdom to be made a pariah state.

"I'm not sure when I'm going," Biden said when asked about reports of an imminent visit. "There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time."

"Saudi Arabia would be included in that if I did go, but I have no direct plans at the moment," Biden told reporters.