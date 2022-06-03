ISRAELI PREMIER URGES SILENT MAJORITY IN ISRAEL TO BACK GOVT

The Israeli prime minister on Friday called on the "silent majority" of Israelis to back his government amid increasing political uncertainty.

In a 27-page pamphlet published by his office on the first anniversary of his government, Naftali Bennett called on what he described as the "silent majority" within the Israeli society to save his coalition from collapse.

"Almost a year later, we, all citizens of Israel, are once again facing a historic crossroads," Bennett said.

He said the fifth round of elections was about to happen in Israel which "would dismantle the country," adding that he took his life's "most difficult and Zionist decision: to form a national rescue government, to rescue Israel from chaos, and return it to operation."

"If we do not want to go backward, we must all take action. This letter is the call to action," Bennett concluded.

Since April 2019, Israel has witnessed four rounds of parliamentary elections due to the failure of parties to win a secure majority to form a government.

Bennett was able to strike a coalition deal in June 2021 with eight Israeli parties, including the Arab Ra'am party, to end the government of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his 12-year tenure.