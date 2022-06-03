Iraq says it downed glider carrying large drug haul

Iraq said on Friday it had downed a glider carrying around 1 million narcotic pills.



The home-made glider was downed in the southern province of Basra, Iraq's state news agency INA reported, citing the state Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigation (AIFI).



Shooting at the glider forced the pilot to descend and flee towards the border of an unnamed neighbour of Iraq, according to INA.



The search for the pilot is still under way and the pills have been seized. INA posted a photograph of the haul.



Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on security agencies to step up efforts against drug smuggling into the country.



