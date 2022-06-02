Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank, officials said Thursday.

The official Palestinian television channel said Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said another Palestinian was killed and three others were injured during an Israeli army operation on Wednesday night in the village of Yabad, near the city of Jenin.

Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank complain of frequent attacks by Jewish settlers, often including acts of physical violence, vandalism, and the destruction of Palestinian farmland.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories in the wake of a controversial march by Israeli settlers through East Jerusalem and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.