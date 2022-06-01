UN: Taliban harassment and violence against journalists continues

The United Nations said on Wednesday that harassment and violence against journalists in Afghanistan continues.



The UN diplomatic mission in the country (UNAMA) reiterated its call on the Taliban regime to release all detained media workers and end "draconian" measures against them, including arbitrary detentions and threats.



On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based media advocacy organization, reported that four media workers had been beaten and detained in Kabul, Herat and Paktia provinces.



"The recent increase in arbitrary detentions of media workers and journalists mark a disturbing deterioration of press freedom and the ability of the Afghan people to access accurate, timely information," said the Asia Program Coordinator of CPJ Steven Butler.



Since returning to power, the Taliban has imposed massive restrictions on the media such as forcing female TV presenters to cover their faces while on air as well as banning soap operas.



Hundreds of Afghan journalists have escaped their country or left the profession following the complete withdrawal of international forces from the country last year that led to the Taliban's return to power.



