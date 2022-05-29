Turkish soldier martyred by PKK-planted explosive devices in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier has been martyred during a military operation against the bloody-minded PKK terrorist organization in the north of Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said Sunday.

The soldier was killed on Saturday when an explosive device went off as he and another soldiers were passing near it.

That brings to seven the number of Turkish troops killed in the region since Tuesday.

Turkey has launched several operations in the area against the PKK terrorists , which has been viewed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, US and EU.

The PKK has training camps and bases in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region and has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, a conflict that has killed 40,000 people, many of them civilians.

Ankara has launched a series of operations against PKK fighters in Iraq and Syria, the latest one in northern Iraq beginning in April.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Turkey would soon launch a new military operation into northern Syria which he said was designed to create a 30-kilometre (19-mile) "security zone" along their border.



