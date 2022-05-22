Israel reports second suspected case of monkeypox outbreak

A second suspected case of monkeypox has been detected in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said a 27-year-old person who recently arrived from western Europe is being tested for the virus.

Local media said the patient has been working on a cargo ship moored in Ashdod.

Israel reported its first case of monkeypox on Friday in a person who had arrived from western Europe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 12 countries confirmed to have monkeypox.

Nearly 100 case of monkeypox have been so far confirmed worldwide.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms of fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease is believed to be difficult to spread, but the novel pattern of transmission suggests more investigation is needed.