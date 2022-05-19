South Sudanese journalists mourn slain reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, call for justice

South Sudanese journalists gathered Wednesday at Al Jazeera's office in the capital Juba to express their solidarity with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the news broadcaster.

Thirty-two journalists went to the office carrying placards bearing the late journalist's image.

The head of Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS), Oyet Patrick, described Abu Akleh's killing as a violation of human rights and called for justice.

"Journalists in South Sudan would like to convey their condolences. Shireen's killing is a crime, and as such, it should be investigated, and those who have committed this crime should be brought to justice. Her killing is a violation of fundamental human rights and it has set a bad example that a journalist can be killed while on duty. It is a concern to us as journalists because we have no tribe, we have no race, we have no region," Patrick said while handing over a condolences letter to Al Jazeera journalists in the capital.

"We are not Arabs. We are not Africans. We are not Americans. We are not Europeans. We are not Asian. But we are a group of people who tell stories to the public. We deserve to be protected while doing our work. Those who commit crimes against us while we are doing our work should be brought to book."

Haithm Aweet, a Juba-based correspondent for Al Jazeera, said the death of their colleague Shireen Abu Akleh is a great lost to the media fraternity.

"Her killing is the worst incident against a journalist. She was spreading the truth to the world through the Al Jazeera channel."

Majur Chol Kuol, a South Sudanese freelance journalist, said the death of Abu Akleh will create a huge gap due to her significant contributions to the media fraternity and family.

"We have not only lost a journalist, but we also lost a mother," he said.

"We stand in solidarity with Al Jazeera as a media house. We believe that the loss of our late colleague will also strengthen you to work together and continue to pursue the career of journalistic work."

Rania Elsadig from the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) urged the media fraternity to continue writing with courage.

"The death of Abu Akleh signals a strong message that journalists should not be silenced. They should not give in to pressure. Shireen was exemplary. We must struggle to send the message of reality. We must fight anyone who is silencing messages of peace to the world."

Elsadig encouraged the government to protect journalists by ensuring their safety so that they can disseminate information for public consumption.

On May 11, Abu Akleh, a veteran journalist, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead. Palestinian officials and the Doha-based Al Jazeera network said she was targeted by Israeli forces.



