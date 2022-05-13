Israeli army storms Jenin, leaving 10 Palestinians injured

The Israeli army on Friday injured 10 Palestinians in clashes while storming a house in the West Bank city of Jenin , according to a hospital.

The injured were brought to the Ibn Sina Hospital , the Jenin-based facility said in a statement confirming the casualties.

Palestinian media outlets reported among the injured was Dawood Zubeidi, the brother of prominent Fatah prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi.

Armed clashes are currently taking place inside the Jenin camp where the army has besieged a house in the Al-Hadaf area and is using loudspeakers to urge two young men to surrender, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

For its part, the official Voice of Palestine Radio said that the Israeli army injured a Palestinian man northeast of Al-Bireh city, without giving further details.

The Israeli army has said it carried out a "preemptive and preventive" operation in the West Bank.