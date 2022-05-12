Two Yemeni soldiers killed by Houthi snipers

Two Yemeni soldiers were killed by Houthi snipers in al-Hudaydah province, a military source said Thursday.

Col. Waddah al-Dabeesh, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, told Anadolu Agency that the attack was carried out by Houthis in the village of al-Jarrahi.

Al-Dabeesh said the Houthis are constantly violating the cease-fire, including 32 times on the country's west coast over the past 24 hours.

The Houthis have not yet issued a statement regarding the deaths of the two soldiers.

Last month, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to a two-month truce brokered by the UN under which all military operations were halted.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.