UN envoy decries killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in West Bank

UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland , on Wednesday condemned the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh , 51, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"I strongly condemn the killing of Al Jazeera 's reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh , who was shot with live fire this morning while covering an Israeli security forces' operation in Jenin, in occupied West Bank ," Wennesland tweeted.

The envoy extended his condolences to the family of the reporter and wished a speedy recovery to the injured fellow journalist.

"I call for an immediate and thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable. Media workers should never be targeted," Wennesland added.

Earlier Wednesday, Al Jazeera television accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing its journalist Abu Akleh.

"We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice," the channel vowed.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem, in 1971, and holds a BA in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.