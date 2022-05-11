News
Middle East
Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of 'murder' of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
Published May 11,2022
Qatari TV channel Al-Jazeera accused the Israeli military of "murder" on Wednesday following the death of its reporter in the northern West Bank.
"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh," the channel said in a statement.
She was "conducting her journalistic duty, clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her as a journalist," the channel said.
"Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty."
Israel's Foriegn Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that "We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla [sic]."