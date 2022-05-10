Turkish leader extends well wishes to Saudi king

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which he extended well wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was admitted to hospital for medical examinations.

Erdoğan received information about his health condition and wished him a speedy recovery, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call, relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia and regional issues were also discussed, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Saudi state news agency SPA, citing a Royal Court statement, said the 86-year-old monarch entered King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah on Saturday night "to conduct some medical examinations."

SPA, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the tests or the condition of the king.

In March, the Saudi monarch was hospitalized to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced. He also underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.