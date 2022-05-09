OIC condemns Israeli plans to build new settlement units

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday denounced Israeli plans to build thousands of new settlement units and demolish a dozen Palestinian villages.

The OIC said in a written statement that it "condemned the plans of Israel, the occupying power, to build 4,000 new settlement units on occupied Palestinian land and to evacuate and demolish 12 Palestinian villages in the Yatta area, south of Khalil Province."

It also noted that the Israeli "colonial settlement policy" represented a "blatant aggression" against Palestinians' rights and a "flagrant violation" of international law and UN resolutions.

Notably, the Foreign Ministry of Kuwait also condemned the Israeli plans in this regard, saying they were a flagrant violation of international law and undermined peace efforts.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said on May 6 that a settlement committee of the planning council would gather on May 12 to approve a plan envisaging the building of some 4,000 settlement units in Jewish settlement areas in the West Bank.